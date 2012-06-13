UPDATE 3-Total's Port Arthur refinery unaffected by brief fire

* No production units affected-Fire Dept

June 13 (Reuters) - A small fire near a loading dock at the Total Petrochemicals 232,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas refinery early Wednesday was doused in 15 minutes and had no apparent effect on operations, the fire department said.

Company spokesman Tim Coffy termed the fire “non-operational” with no offsite impact.

“Since the equipment was near a loading dock, there were no production units affected,” Troy Irvine, public information officer at the Port Arthur fire department, said in an email.

A bulldozer in the loading dock area was on fire when firefighters arrived and the cause appeared to be fuel leaking from a fuel line, Irvine said.

The fire began about 3:20 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to a message on a community line.

The community line message did not identify any unit, but said there were no injuries to the plant’s workers.

The refinery produces transportation fuels, petcoke, aromatics and liquefied petroleum gas and ships most of its product east of the Rockies, according to its website.