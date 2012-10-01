FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan refinery berthing ops due to typhoon
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 1, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan refinery berthing ops due to typhoon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Following is the status of marine berth shipment operations at Japanese
refineries as two typhoons approached Japan during the weekend, according to a Reuters survey on
Monday.
    Nansei Sekiyu was the only refiner that halted oil refining operations due to the typhoon.
 
    A typhoon Jelawat was located offshore in northeastern Japan, on Monday morning, while the
other one has moved away from Japan.
    None of the refiners reported problem with truck oil terminal shipments as of Monday. Showa
Shell Sekiyu and Taiyo Oil reported no problem with shipments.
    
    Company                  Refinery    Status of marine shipments 
    JX              Sendai      Halted
                             Negishi     Halted
    Idemitsu Kosan  Chiba       Returned to normal on Monday
    Cosmo Oil       Chiba       Halted, set to return to normal on Monday afternoon
    Fuji Oil        Sodegaura   Resumed operations by Monday
    Nansei Sekiyu            Nishihara   Halted
    

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)
 (osamu.tsukimori@thomsonreuters.com, +813 6441 1857, Reuters Messaging:
osamu.tsukimori.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.