TABLE-Status of Japan refinery berthing ops
October 2, 2012 / 3:05 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Status of Japan refinery berthing ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Following is the status of marine berth shipment operations at Japanese
refineries after two typhoons approached Japan from last weekend to Monday, according to a
Reuters survey on Tuesday.
    Nansei Sekiyu in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, restarted oil refining operations on Monday.
 
    
    Company                  Refinery    Status of marine shipments 
    JX              Sendai      Returned to normal on Tuesday
                             Negishi     Returned to normal on Monday afternoon
    Cosmo Oil       Chiba       Returned to normal on Monday afternoon
    Nansei Sekiyu            Nishihara   Suspended since Sept. 28

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

