TABLE-Japan refinery berthing ops as typhoon nears
#Energy
September 28, 2012 / 2:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan refinery berthing ops as typhoon nears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following is the status of marine berth shipment operations at Japanese
refineries as two typhoons neared eastern and southwestern Japan, according to a Reuters survey
on Friday.
    Despite disruptions to some berthing operations, none of the refiners reported any impact on
oil refining or truck oil product shipments. Showa Shell Sekiyu reported no problem
with shipments.
    A very strong typhoon Jelawat is heading towards the Okinawa island, home to Nansei Sekiyu's
Nishihara refinery, while typhoon Ewiniar is moving slowly offshore south of greater Tokyo area
in eastern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
    
    Company                  Refinery    Status of marine shipments 
    JX              Sendai      Halted
                             Kashima     Halted
    Idemitsu Kosan  Chiba       Halted
    Fuji Oil        Sodegaura   Halted
    Nansei Sekiyu            Nishihara   Normal
    

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
