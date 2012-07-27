Valero Benicia refinery reports flaring due to repairs

July 27 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp reported a sulphur dioxide release due to repairs on an unspecified unit at its 144,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Benicia, California.

A compressor issue at the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker triggered a flaring event at the refinery on Thursday, the company had earlier said in an email.

The unit will be temporarily be out of service while a compressor problem is fixed, company spokesman Bill Day said in the email, adding that he did not have an estimate how long the outage would last.