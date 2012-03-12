FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2012

Valero reports Benicia, Calif, refinery compressor trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp reported a flare gas compressor trip at its 144,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Benicia, California, that led to emissions, according to a filing with state regulators.

The release was from the morning of March 11-12, the filing with the California Emergency Management Agency said.

“No refinery operations were affected,” Valero spokesman Bill Day said.

Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

