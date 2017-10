HOUSTON, May 29 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp.’s 142,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported flaring on Tuesday in the East Plant due to a malfunction, according to a notice filed with the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee.

“Operating conditions within the Valero East facility have made flaring necessary at this time,” according to the notice.