Valero won't see benefit of new Port Arthur HCU till Q4 -CEO
May 1, 2012 / 3:47 PM / 5 years ago

Valero won't see benefit of new Port Arthur HCU till Q4 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Tuesday the company won’t see the benefit of a new hydrocracking unit (HCU) at its 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery until the fourth quarter of 2012.

A new HCU at the St Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana, won’t benefit the company until late in the first quarter of 2013 or in the second quarter of that year.

The construction of the two units, which increase motor fuel production, is expected to finish in 2012, but the company won’t benefit from their operation until the units have been fully prepped for operation.

