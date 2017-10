HOUSTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shut following a malfunction on Thursday afternoon at Valero Energy Corp.'s 88,000 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery, a company spokesman said on Friday. The refinery also shut the refinery's alkylation unit. "The cause of the upset in under investigation," said Valero spokesman Bill Day. "We don't expect it to be a lengthy outage."