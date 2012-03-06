FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Valero: Production units missed by Memphis fire
March 6, 2012 / 10:57 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 2-Valero: Production units missed by Memphis fire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Valero says fire broke out on a flare platform

* Refinery fire related to turnaround work

* Three people injured, one in critical condition

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said no production units were involved in a fire at its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.

The fire broke out at the refinery’s flare platform at 3 p.m. Central Time and injured three contractors working on a turnaround, the company said.

“No other units were involved, refinery production was not affected,” Valero Spokesman Bill Day said in an email.

A Memphis Police Department spokeswoman had said the blaze broke out in a warehouse at the refinery.

One of the injured was reported to be in critical condition, said Memphis Police Sgt. Alyssa Macon-Moore.

A fire had shut both crude units at the Memphis plant in August after a heater exploded and the refinery was offline for weeks.

The Memphis refinery mostly supplies the Gulf Coast market with light products, including premium gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and petrochemicals.

