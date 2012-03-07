FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Valero: Production units missed by Memphis fire
March 7, 2012 / 12:31 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 3-Valero: Production units missed by Memphis fire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Valero says fire broke out on a flare platform

* Refinery fire related to overhaul work

* Three people injured, one in critical condition

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said no production units were involved in a fire on Tuesday at its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.

The fire broke out at the refinery’s flare platform at 3 p.m. Central Time and injured three contractors working on an overhaul of the refinery’s crude distillation unit, the company said.

“No other units were involved, refinery production was not affected,” Valero Spokesman Bill Day said in an email.

The company does not expect the fire to cause an extension of the overhaul, which began March 1 and was to continue for five weeks.

One of the injured was reported to be in critical condition, said Memphis Police Sgt. Alyssa Macon-Moore.

A fire had shut both crude units at the Memphis plant in August after a heater exploded and the refinery was offline for weeks.

The Memphis refinery mostly supplies the Gulf Coast market with light products, including premium gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and petrochemicals.

