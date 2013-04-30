FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valero says refineries to run up to 92.8 pct capacity in Q2
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 30, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

Valero says refineries to run up to 92.8 pct capacity in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Leading independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday that its 13 refineries were expected to run at 92.8 percent of combined crude oil throughput capacity in the second quarter of 2013.

Overhauls at refineries in Texas, Quebec and Louisiana would affect planned throughput at the refineries, which have a combined throughput capacity of 2.715 million barrels per day (bpd).

The refineries could run as low as 90.9 percent of combined capacity in the second quarter, the company said during a morning conference call to discuss first-quarter results. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.