CORRECTED-Valero Quebec refinery finds, cleans small spill
April 11, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-Valero Quebec refinery finds, cleans small spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp. said on Wednesday a small spill near its 265,000-barrel-per-day Jean Gaulin refinery in Quebec City, Montreal has been cleaned up and all material has been recovered, although it is not clear if the refinery was the cause of the spill Refinery employees at the plant noticed a sheen on Tuesday on the St. Lawrence, which runs by the plant and alerted officials. The sheen was contained by booms and all product was estimated at 3 gallons, according to a spokesman for Valero.

“The cause is under investigation, and there is no indication whether the product came from the refinery or another nearby source,” said Bill Day,, a spokesman for the company.

Day said refinery production was not affected.

