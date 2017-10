HOUSTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp’s 156,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, began a planned five-week overhaul on the its 55,555 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, a company spokesman said.

The company in January announced plans to perform the overhaul of the FCC in April.