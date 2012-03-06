FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three injured in Valero Memphis refinery accident -local media
March 6, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 6 years ago

Three injured in Valero Memphis refinery accident -local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Three people were injured on Tuesday in an accident at Valero Energy Corp’s 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery, according to a local media report.

Valero spokesman Bill Day said he understood the refineries main production units were not involved in the accident and production was unaffected. He had no further details.

The Memphis Commercial-Appeal newspaper said on its website that two of the three injured suffered burns over 90 percent of their bodies.

