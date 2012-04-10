FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valero says Memphis crude unit still being overhauled
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 6 years

Valero says Memphis crude unit still being overhauled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 10 (Reuters) - A crude distillation unit was still being overhauled on Tuesday at Valero Energy Corp’s 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery, as non-production units were restarting, a company spokesman said.

“It was probably made in anticipation of possible flaring or emissions as the crude unit at Memphis and other units begin the restart process following the turnaround,” said Valero spokesman Bill Day. “The crude unit turnaround is still under way at this point. Other non-production units affected by the turnaround are in the restart process.”

The overhaul began on March 1 and was expected to last about five weeks. Valero filed a notice about a unit restart at the refinery with pollution regulators that appeared overnight on the U.S. National Response Center website.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.