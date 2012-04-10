FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Valero's Memphis refinery reports restart -filing
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Valero's Memphis refinery reports restart -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp reported a restart following maintenance at its 180,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee refinery, in a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center (NRC).

The overhaul began March 1 and included work on the refinery’s crude distillation unit (CDU).

The filing with NRC on Tuesday said the refinery was investigating the cause of sulfur dioxide emissions at the startup.

The Memphis refinery mostly supplies the Gulf Coast market with light products, including premium gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and petrochemicals.

