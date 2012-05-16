Valero sees Meraux cat cracker, alky operational by June

May 16 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said Wednesday it expects the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking and the alkylation units at its 125,000-barrel-per-day Meraux, Louisiana refinery, to begin operations by the beginning of June.

“Refinery officials discussed preparations to start up the FCC and alky units at a meeting with community residents last night,” company spokesman Bill Day stated in an email.

Earlier, Valero had said it was evaluating the economics of restarting the units at the refinery, which have been shut since January.