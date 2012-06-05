FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valero Louisiana refinery FCC at planned rates
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Valero Louisiana refinery FCC at planned rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - A gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at Valero Energy Corp’s 125,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, was operating at planned rates on Tuesday, company spokesman Bill Day said.

Valero shut the FCC on Jan. 10 for an overhaul of the refinery’s alky unit, which uses refining byproducts to make octane-boosting additives for gasoline.

In May, Valero said it was evaluating the economics of restarting the units at the refinery, which have been shut since January.

