FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hydrocracker shut at Valero's Chalmette refinery -local media
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2012 / 3:50 AM / in 6 years

Hydrocracker shut at Valero's Chalmette refinery -local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

April 3 (Reuters) - A hydrocracker unit tripped after a lightning strike early Tuesday caused a power surge at Valero Energy Corp’s St. Bernard Parish refinery in Chalmette, according to a report from local media on Tuesday.

Officials reported emissions of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide from flaring due to the unit shutdown, the New Orleans Net website said.

The leak reportedly was secured by Tuesday afternoon, the website showed.

Valero owns the 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Meraux refinery located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.