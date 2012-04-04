Hydrocracker shut at Valero's Chalmette refinery -local media

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

April 3 (Reuters) - A hydrocracker unit tripped after a lightning strike early Tuesday caused a power surge at Valero Energy Corp’s St. Bernard Parish refinery in Chalmette, according to a report from local media on Tuesday.

Officials reported emissions of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide from flaring due to the unit shutdown, the New Orleans Net website said.

The leak reportedly was secured by Tuesday afternoon, the website showed.

Valero owns the 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Meraux refinery located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)