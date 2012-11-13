FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valero Port Arthur, TX, refinery reports emissions from FCCU
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Valero Port Arthur, TX, refinery reports emissions from FCCU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp reported
emissions from a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit
(FCCU) at its 292,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas,
refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
    "Operations troubleshot FCCU-1241 start-up issues and
stopped flaring as quickly as possible. Incident is under
investigation," said the filing, made with the Texas Commission
on Environmental Quality. 
    The company earlier said it had restarted an FCCU and was
increasing to planned rates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
