Valero Port Arthur refinery restarts hydrocracker-filing

HOUSTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp’s 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery restarted a hydrocracking unit, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators on Saturday.

Valero has been performing a catalyst change on a hydrocracking unit at the refinery. A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to boost motor fuel production, especially diesel.

The start-up triggered flaring at the refinery, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, hydrogen sulfide and volatile organic compounds beyond the refinery’s permitted limits were released during the start-up.