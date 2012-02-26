FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valero's Port Arthur refinery reports flaring
#Market News
February 26, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 6 years ago

Valero's Port Arthur refinery reports flaring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp’s 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reported flaring on Friday that was expected to last through Sunday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality did not identify the units responsible for the flaring.

A refinery’s safety flare is operated when production units cannot process hydrocarbons normally either due to a malfunction or planned repairs.

