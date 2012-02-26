Valero's Port Arthur refinery reports flaring

HOUSTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp’s 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reported flaring on Friday that was expected to last through Sunday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality did not identify the units responsible for the flaring.

A refinery’s safety flare is operated when production units cannot process hydrocarbons normally either due to a malfunction or planned repairs.