#Market News
March 25, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

Valero's Port Arthur refinery coker malfunctions-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 25 (Reuters) - A delayed coking unit malfunctioned on Saturday at Valero Energy Corp’s 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

A water seal unexpectedly blew on the coker, which triggered the safety flare at the refinery, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The water seal was restored, but the flaring may continue through Wednesday.

A coker increases the amount of refinable material in a barrel of crude oil and makes residual crude into petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

