Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU malfunctions -filing
#Market News
April 22, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU malfunctions -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A hydrocracking unit (HCU) malfunctioned on Saturday at Valero Energy Corp’s 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The refinery also reported flaring on Friday night, according to a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center, In that incident, a pressure safety valve opened, triggering the refinery’s safety flare system. The flaring ended when the valve was blocked in.

A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to boost motor fuel production from a barrel of crude oil.

