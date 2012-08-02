UPDATE 1-Western Refining plans turnaround at New Mexico plant

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Western Refining Inc said on Thursday it is preparing for a September turnaround and expansion project at its 21,100 barrel-per-day refinery in Gallup, New Mexico.

The refiner processes Permian Basin crude oil at the Gallup plant and added up to 6,000 bpd rail loading capacity there six months ago, an executive said during a second-quarter earnings conference call.

Western is also undertaking an expansion project at its 122,000 bpd plant in El Paso, Texas, and is in the second phase of engineering work for that project.

The expansion will add from 25,000 to 30,000 bpd of new capacity. The refiner hopes to green light the project at the end of the year if it secures required permits.

In May, Western had announced plans to undertake turnarounds on the northern and southern plants of its 122,000 barrels-per-day El Paso, Texas refinery, respectively, in 2013 and 2014.