NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - A coker that was hit by fire at BP Plc’s 337,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana on Monday is likely to return to service in the next two to four weeks following repairs, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

BP had reported a brief fire in “a part” of the plant on Monday.

The company declined to comment on the repair work. It said it was investigating the cause of the fire.