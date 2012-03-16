UPDATE 2-Fire out at PBF's Delaware City refinery

* Fire on desulphurization unit extinguished on Friday

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - A fire at a desulphurization unit at PBF Energy’s 182,200 barrels-per-day refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, has been extinguished, the company said in community phone message on Friday.

The fire started at 4:55 p.m. ET and no major injuries were reported, according to the phone message. An updated phone message said the fire was extinguished at 5:30 p.m.

“All personnel are safe and accounted for. An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the fire,” said Mike Karlovich, a PBF spokesman.

He declined to say if units were shut down after the fire and did not elaborate the aftermath on refinery operations.

Local media reports showed smoke blowing off the plant after the fire was extinguished.

PBF Energy, a private independent U.S. refiner, restarted the plant last year after a lengthy shutdown and overhaul. PBF bought the refinery from Valero Energy in 2010.