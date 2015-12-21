FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fire at Phillips 66's Ferndale, Washington refinery supports gasoline
December 21, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fire at Phillips 66's Ferndale, Washington refinery supports gasoline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds statement from Phillips 66)

HOUSTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Pacific Northwest gasoline prices were bid and offered higher on Monday following a fire over the weekend at Phillips 66’s refinery in Ferndale, Washington.

“On Friday, a small fire occurred at the Ferndale Refinery. Emergency responders from Phillips 66 immediately extinguished the fire. There were no injuries and the incident is under investigation,” a spokesperson for Phillips 66 said.

The company did not say whether the fire had impacted operations, or which units were impacted by the fire.

Prompt gasoline was bid at a 42-cent a gallon premium to the NYMEX and offers were at a 52-cent a gallon premium, up nearly 10 cents from Friday. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

