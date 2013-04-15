U.S. board calls on Chevron to check refineries for ongoing damage

April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chemical Safety Board issued an urgent recommendation to Chevron Corp on Monday to review the risk of ongoing damage to pipes and equipment at its six U.S. refineries to prevent another explosion like the Aug. 6 pipeline blast at the company’s San Francisco Bay area refinery.

The Chemical Safety Board, in an interim report issued Monday, said Chevron set aside six recommendations over 10 years to increase inspection or replace the line with upgraded pipe as the refinery saw signs of the walls were thinning due to corrosion from increasing sulfur content in the crude oil grades the refinery was running.

The pipeline’s walls, originally a third of an inch thick, had thinned down significantly in the years prior to the Aug. 6 explosion, the board said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)