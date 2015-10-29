FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-PBF Energy expects significant slowdown in East Coast rail volumes - CEO
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-PBF Energy expects significant slowdown in East Coast rail volumes - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typographical error in headline, corrects spelling of CEO name in paragraph 2)

By Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - PBF Energy is expecting rail volumes of Bakken crude oil at its East Coast refineries to drop significantly next year, calling rail deliveries “price challenged,” the company said on Thursday.

The company is planning on roughly 25,000 barrels-per-day of Bakken crude to be railed into its 85,000 bpd rail terminal in Delaware City, Delaware, CEO Tom Nimbley said on an earnings call. The terminal was completed in 2013, at a time PBF and other refineries were hailing access to Bakken crude as a savior to the local industry.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
