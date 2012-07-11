FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US to announce settlement with BP over Texas City refinery
July 11, 2012

US to announce settlement with BP over Texas City refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis plans to announce a settlement on Thursday with BP Plc’s U.S. refining subsidiary over remaining safety violations found at the company’s Texas City, Texas, refinery in 2009, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

A BP spokesman declined comment.

In 2009, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration hit BP with $87.4 million in fines for alleged safety violations at the giant Texas City refinery. BP agreed to pay a settlement of $50 million in 2010 for violations related to the deadly 2005 explosion at the refinery and said it would continue talks with OSHA over the remainder.

