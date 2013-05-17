FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesoro signs agreement with Calif. attorney general on refinery buy
#Energy
May 17, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Tesoro signs agreement with Calif. attorney general on refinery buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp said on Friday that it has signed a side letter agreement with California Attorney General Kamala Harris on its planned $2.4-billion purchase of BP Plc’s Los Angeles-area refinery and other assets.

“We’ve signed a side letter agreement with the California attorney general, and fully expect to be able to meet their requirements,” said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee.

She did not disclose the terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

