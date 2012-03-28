FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conoco extends Trainer sale deadline due to interest
March 28, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 6 years ago

Conoco extends Trainer sale deadline due to interest

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday it had extended the sale deadline for its 187,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania to the end of May because of recent interest from potential buyers.

“Due to recent interest from potential buyers, we are extending the sales process deadline to the end of May to allow more time for discussions to take place,” said Rich Johnson, a spokesman for the company.

ConocoPhillips shut the refinery late last September and put it up for sale. The original sales deadline was March 31.

