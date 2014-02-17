FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco expected to restart its Yanbu plant in end-Feb - traders
#Energy
February 17, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi Aramco expected to restart its Yanbu plant in end-Feb - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is expected to restart its 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Yanbu around end of February following its shutdown early this month for planned maintenance, traders said on Monday.

Aramco declined to comment when contacted.

The refinery exports about 50,000 to 75,000 tonnes of naphtha a month, traders said, and the volumes lost from the maintenance will be offset by large inflows of cargoes from Europe and the Mediterranean.

Saudi Aramco operates another 400,000 bpd refinery in Yanbu, but together with ExxonMobil, which is running normally, traders said. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Seng Li Peng and Jane Xie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

