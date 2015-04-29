BP, union make tentative deal to end Whiting refinery strike

HOUSTON, April 29 (Reuters) - BP Plc and the United Steelworkers union (USW) reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday to end an 11-week strike by hourly workers at the company’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery.

The two sides have to negotiate an agreement on returning the striking workers to the Chicago-area plant, but a ratification vote is expected next week, said Dave Danko, president of USW Local 7-1, which represents the striking workers.

“We are pleased to have a tentative agreement in place at Whiting and will work towards getting our colleagues back to work as soon as possible,” said BP spokesman Scott Dean. (Reporting by Erwin Seba. Editing by Andre Grenon)