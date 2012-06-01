Husky and union plan talks, Lima strike continues

HOUSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc and United Steelworkers union (USW) local 624 scheduled talks next week as a strike by 230 hourly workers at the company’s 155,000 barrel per day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery entered its eighth day on Friday.

A Husky spokesman said the refinery continues operating normally, with managers and technical staff members temporarily filling the jobs USW members walked away from early on May 25.

A USW spokeswoman said the union and the company have been working for a few days to set a new round of negotiations. The two sides have not met since the strike began.

Workers walked off their jobs in a dispute with management about issues local to the refinery. Both sides have declined to discuss the specific disagreements. Local issues usually refer to benefits including retirement account contributions and vacation. Some refiners have sought to cut benefits in recent labor talks.

Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday, said Husky spokesman Adam Sparkes.