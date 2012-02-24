Sunoco sees Marcus Hook ordinance counterproductive

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sunoco Inc, owner of the idled Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery said a proposed local ordinance that would limit the facility’s use as a storage facility would be counterproductive.

The Borough of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, is looking to pass a law that will hamper Sunoco Inc’s ability to turn its idled 178,000 barrel per day refinery into a storage facility.

According to James Schiliro, the mayor of the borough where Sun Oil, Sunoco’s predecessor company, opened a refinery in 1902, the county planning board of Delaware County agreed last week to allow an new ordinance that will allow only refined products refined in the refinery to exist on the site.

The ordinance, passed by the borough planning board on Wednesday night, will now go to a 30-day waiting period before it goes before the council.

“We view the proposed ordinance as counterproductive to finding alternative uses for the site that will generate new jobs, provide tax revenues and promote economic growth in Southeastern Pennsylvania,” said Thomas Golembeski, a spokesman for Sunoco.

Mayor Schiliro stressed that this ordinance was to get bring Sunoco into discussions with the residents about taxes and jobs going forward.

Closure of the refinery will leave a big hole in tax revenues of the town, located on the tip of small hook of land in the Delaware River.

Marcus Hook is one of three refineries in a 12 mile radius that are slated closure. Along with other Atlantic Basin refineries, they have fallen victim of high costs for light, sweet crude feedstock and poor demand for gasoline.

Sunoco, which closed the refinery last year, had not reached out to the borough legislators until Wednesday when the borough planning council passed the ordinance, Schiliro said.

“If any other industry came in and wanted to use the facility and bring jobs to the community, we would turn it (the ordinance) around like that,” said Schiliro, who said that council had leeway in when they would vote on the ordinance.

Sunoco said that it has long maintained a good working relationship with elected officials in the borough of Marcus Hook.

“We have met with the mayor previously, sent him correspondence and spoken with other officials several times since we announced our plans regarding the refinery,” said Golembeski.

“We have been sharing as much information as we can about the challenges we face as a company and the refinery sales process.”

Besides losing almost 600 jobs at the refinery and many more ancillary jobs in the town, the borough is concerned about what materials might be stored there.

“If they store LNG, it is very volatile” said Schiliro, referring to liquefied natural gas.

Schiliro said he feels the townspeople are supportive of the ordinance because they want say in their destiny.

Earlier this month, Sunoco’s then chief executive officer, Lynn Elsenhans, said in the company’s fourth quarter conference call that company does not expect the idled Marcus Hook plant to be restarted as a refinery.

ConocoPhillips also idled its 185,000 bpd refinery in Trainer a few miles away. That refinery has been for sale since last year. Sources have said the refinery will razed on March 31, but a company spokesman said on Thursday it is still looking for a buyer and the final disposition for the plant will be made at the end of March.

Sunoco’s Philadelphia refinery will be shut down at the end at the second quarter if a buyer is not found.

Since joining in 2008, Elsenhans has sold Sunoco`s heating oil and chemical units, spun off SunCoke Energy, and sought to move out of refining altogether -- representing two-thirds of the company` s assets.

Elsenhans, who formerly worked at Shell Oil, will also continue as the chairman of Sunoco Logistics, the pipeline and terminalling company spun off from Sunoco Inc., until the shareholders’ meeting in May 2012 when Brian MacDonald will take over.

Sources have said dock access, storage terminal and pipelines are not included in the sale of either Philadelphia or Marcus Hook sites.

“We are earnest in entertaining proposals for all the assets that comprise the Philadelphia and Marcus Hook refineries,” said Golembeski.

Marcus Hook in particularly attractive as a storage terminal, with 5 underground caverns varying in size from 400,000 barrels to 1 million barrels.