Taiwan's Formosa Petrochem shuts refinery unit on leak
July 27, 2012 / 10:13 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochem shuts refinery unit on leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has shut one of two residue desulphurizer (RDS) units at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Mailiao due to a leak, and it may restart in about a week’s time, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Its other RDS unit is running at full capacity, he said.

Both RDS units have a capacity of about 80,000 bpd each.

An RDS is a unit that removes sulphur from crude.

“The No. 1 RDS was shut on Thursday and likely we would need about a week or so to restart the unit,” he said.

Formosa has three crude distillation units in the plant with a capacity of 180,000 bpd each.

It also owns two residue fluid catalytic crackers (RFCC), or gasoline-making units, with each having a capacity of 84,000 bpd.

Formosa’s no.1 RFCC was shut on July 24 following a steam leakage and is expected to resume operations in about two weeks. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

