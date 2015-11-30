FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesoro confirms unplanned work at Carson portion of LA refinery
November 30, 2015

Tesoro confirms unplanned work at Carson portion of LA refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp. on Monday confirmed unplanned maintenance was underway at the 251,000 barrel per day Carson portion of its refinery near Los Angeles.

The refiner last week completed separate unplanned work at an unspecified unit on that part of the facility.

Unplanned maintenance continues at the Wilmington portion of the refinery, Tesoro said on Monday.

Gasoline prices rose sharply on Monday following news of the work, with prompt Los Angeles CARBOB differentials gaining nearly 10 cents on Monday to trade at an 18.75 cents a gallon premium to the NYMEX RBOB futures contract. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

