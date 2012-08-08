FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moroccan refiner Samir boosts capacity with new units
August 8, 2012

Moroccan refiner Samir boosts capacity with new units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Morocco’s sole oil refiner, Samir , has started the commercial use of a new crude distillation unit with a processing capacity of 80,000 barrels per day, a company executive said on Wednesday.

“We started the commercial use of a new 4 million tonnes per annum crude distillation unit on Tuesday as well as a 600,000 tonnes per annum Jet A1 unit,” the executive said by telephone.

The expansion will bring Samir’s overall processing capacity to 200,000 barrels per day, he added. Morocco is a net energy importer. (Reporting By Souhail Karam, editing by Jane Baird)

