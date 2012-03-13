FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tesoro CEO: US refiners need to expand exports
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tesoro CEO: US refiners need to expand exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* U.S. exports more fuels than other products - Goff

* Exporters unlikely to have internet fuel delivery by 2020

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 13 (Reuters) - The profitability of U.S. petroleum refiners will increasingly depend on the industry’s ability to expand its exports of refined oil fuels, Tesoro CEO Gregory Goff said.

The United States became a net exporter of refined products in 2011 for the first time since 1949, with net exports at 439,000 barrels-per-day, according to government data.

Goff said global developments are encouraging U.S. exports of refined fuels.

Fuel demand is waning in the world’s No. 1 gasoline consumer due to vehicles’ improved fuel efficiency and a weak economy, while global appetite for energy is growing.

“Our country now ships more gasoline and distillates overseas than any other U.S. export,” Goff said addressing the annual meeting of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers in San Diego, California.

“Ten years ago, fuel was not even among America’s top 25 exports,” he added.

Goff said that the refining industry needs to embrace the internet to extend its reach into new markets abroad.

“Unfortunately, as of today, there is no Amazon.com for distillate deliveries. My guess is there will not be one in 2020,” he said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.