UPDATE 1-Refresco Gerber aims for 1.3 bln euro valuation in listing

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, March 17 (Reuters) - Refresco Gerber, the Dutch firm which bottles drinks for supermarket giants such as Lidl, Aldi and Tesco, is aiming for a valuation of up to 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) when it lists shares this month.

Rotterdam-based Refresco said on Tuesday it is selling about 100 million euros of new shares and 400 million euros of existing shares, representing 47.1 percent of the share capital, at an indicative price range of 13-16 euros each.

Chief Executive Hans Roelofs said Refresco plans to use some of the proceeds to cut net debt to about 525 million euros, which it would then refinance at lower interest rates. Half its debt now is in bonds yielding more than 7 percent.

The shares are expected to start trading on March 27. Based on the price range, the company would be valued at 1.065 billion to 1.288 billion euros.

At a meeting with reporters in Amsterdam, Roelofs said the firm’s strategy was to continue increasing earnings by absorbing smaller European bottlers and running them more efficiently.

“We want to attract the capital to be able to keep growing,” he said.

Besides large supermarkets, Refresco also bottles drinks for individual brands such as Innocent Smoothies and Del Monte fruit juices, as well bottling products for Coca-Cola and PepsiCo in some markets.

In 2014, the firm bottled 6 billion litres of drinks and had a net profit of 38.7 million euros on sales of 2 billion euros.

Roelofs said he wish to banish “rumours” the company was still considering a sale to private equity investors, saying that option definitively ruled out at the start of March.

At the indicative price range, the flotation will raise 502 million to 594 million euros, climbing to as much as 683 million if the over-allotment option for existing shares is exercised. If fully exercised, the option would increase the percentage of share capital sold to 54.2 percent.

Most of the money raised will go to current investors selling their shares in the secondary offering.

Refresco Gerber was created through a merger with British soft drink company Gerber Emig in 2013. Former Gerber owners hold a 27.5 percent stake in the merged entity.

Private equity firm 3i holds a 15.4 percent stake, a group of the company’s managers and former managers have 6.2 percent, and the balance is in the hands of an Icelandic consortium including Kaupthing Bank, FL Group and Vifilfell Bottling Group.

JP Morgan and Credit Suisse will coordinate the offering, with ABN Amro and HSBC acting as bookrunners. ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Editing by David Clarke)