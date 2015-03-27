FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drinks bottler Refresco Gerber to list at 1.18 bln euro market cap
March 27, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Drinks bottler Refresco Gerber to list at 1.18 bln euro market cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 27 (Reuters) - Refresco Gerber, a major European bottler of soft drinks and supermarket juices, said on Friday it had completed its initial public offering of shares at a level implying a market capitalisation of 1.18 billion euros ($1.28 billion).

The Rotterdam-based company, which bottles drinks for supermarket giants such as Lidl, Aldi and Tesco, priced 6.9 million new shares at 14.50 euros.

The 100 million euros raised from those shares will be used to reduce the company’s debt to about 525 million euros, Refresco has said.

Another 30.9 million existing shares were sold in a secondary offering, Refresco Gerber said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9197 euros Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
