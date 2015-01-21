FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Funds line up $1.7 bln bids for drinks bottler Refresco Gerber - sources
#Funds News
January 21, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Funds line up $1.7 bln bids for drinks bottler Refresco Gerber - sources

Pamela Barbaglia, Martinne Geller

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dutch soft drinks bottler Refresco Gerber has attracted bids from three private equity funds valuing the business at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion), sources familiar with the process said.

PAI Partners, Pamplona Capital Management and Platinum Equity have emerged as the only bidders left in the second round of an auction, with a late February deadline, the sources said.

The company, which bottles drinks for grocers like Tesco and brands like Del Monte and Innocent Smoothies, expects to fetch a multiple of seven to eight times its core earnings of around 200 million euros, one of the sources said.

Its adviser JPMorgan aims to wrap up the process in around a month, two of the sources said.

A spokesman for PAI declined to comment while representatives at Refresco Gerber, Pamplona and Platinum were not immediately available for comment. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8636 euros) (Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies and Freya Berry; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
