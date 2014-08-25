FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regado permanantly halts enrollment in lead drug trial
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Regado permanantly halts enrollment in lead drug trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Regado Biosciences Inc said it stopped enrollment in the late-stage trial for its lead drug after an independent committee recommended raised serious concerns of allergic reactions to the experimental blood thinner.

The drug, Revolixys, was being evaluated against the anticoagulant bivalirudin in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention, which is performed to open blocked coronary arteries and restore blood flow to the heart tissue.

Regado’s shares crashed in July after it was revealed that a data safety monitoring board was reviewing the heart trial data.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also imposed a clinical hold on the trial. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.