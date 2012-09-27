FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Regency Energy sells $700 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Regency Energy sells $700 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Regency Energy Partners LP on
Thursday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
    Citigroup, RBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, SunTrust, and Wells Fargo were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: REGENCY ENERGY PARTNERS LP

AMT $700 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    04/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 5.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  10/02/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 386 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.