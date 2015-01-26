FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy Transfer to buy affiliate Regency Energy
January 26, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP said it would buy affiliate Regency Energy Partners LP in a deal valued at about $18 billion, including debt.

Regency shareholders will receive 0.4066 of an Energy Transfer unit and 32 cents in cash for each Regency unit they own.

The offer works out to $26.89 per Regency unit based on Energy Transfer’s Friday close, a 13 percent premium to Regency’s last closing price. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

