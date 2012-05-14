FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Regency Energy to expand Eagle Ford gathering system
May 14, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Regency Energy to expand Eagle Ford gathering system

May 14 (Reuters) - Regency Energy Partners said it will expand its Eagle Ford gathering system to provide additional natural gas and condensate capacity in the liquids-rich shale play.

Regency, which owns a 60 percent interest in the Edwards Lime Gathering Joint Venture and operates the assets, said it will increase the system’s capacity by 90 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) to 160 mmcf/d.

Talisman Energy USA Inc and Statoil Pipelines LLC own 40 percent of the system, located in South Texas.

The project will also expand the system’s crude oil transportation and stabilization capacity by 17,000 barrels per day.

The expansion is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

