FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA rejects expanded indication for Regenron's gout drug
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 11:55 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. FDA rejects expanded indication for Regenron's gout drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S health regulators have denied approval to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s experimental drug to prevent gout flares, dashing the hopes of the company of expanding usage of the drug that is already on the market for another indication.

The agency requested additional clinical data, including additional chemistry, manufacturing and controls information related to a proposed new dosage form for the drug, Arcalyst, Regeneron said in a statement.

The drug is approved to treat a group of rare genetic auto-inflammatory diseases. Regeneron said it was reviewing the FDA’s requests and will determine the appropriate next steps accordingly.

The New York-based company’s shares closed at $135.47 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.